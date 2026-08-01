Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,570 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of Jacobs Solutions worth $95,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.18 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $126.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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