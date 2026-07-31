Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Royal Caribbean earnings and outlook article

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Royal Caribbean 2026 forecast article

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Royal Caribbean growth drivers article

Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Royal Caribbean cruise pricing article

Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Royal Caribbean Q2 outlook article

Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs, roughly $23 billion of debt and heavy capital spending create downside risks if travel demand weakens. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying the current valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley Royal Caribbean price target report

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $322.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $294.60 and its 200-day moving average is $289.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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