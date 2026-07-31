Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,622 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,849 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.36% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $266,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after buying an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,752,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25,747.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,202,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,307,000 after buying an additional 1,197,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock worth $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,416,425 shares of the company's stock worth $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 465,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RCL opened at $322.15 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.10 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.730-17.870 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.260-6.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Royal Caribbean earnings and outlook article

Royal Caribbean reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.21 per share, above the $3.98 analyst consensus, while revenue of $4.83 billion broadly matched estimates and increased 6.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Royal Caribbean 2026 forecast article

Management maintained its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $17.73–$17.87 and reiterated 1.75%–2.25% net yield growth. Record booking volumes and pricing, particularly from higher-margin guests, support continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Royal Caribbean growth drivers article

Investors continue to point to premium offerings, private destinations, fleet expansion, river cruises and substantial share repurchases—including approximately $1 billion in first-half buybacks—as longer-term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Royal Caribbean cruise pricing article

Royal Caribbean appears relatively insulated from weaker consumer vacation demand because affluent travelers are continuing to pay for cruises and premium experiences. Analysts comparing RCL with Carnival see resilient demand and strong bookings across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Royal Caribbean Q2 outlook article

Royal Caribbean reduced its 2026 revenue-growth outlook from 10% to approximately 9% and narrowed reported net-yield guidance, partly reflecting itinerary changes and geopolitical effects on bookings. European cruise demand also faces potential headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs, roughly $23 billion of debt and heavy capital spending create downside risks if travel demand weakens. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $300 but kept an “equal weight” rating, implying the current valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth outlook. Morgan Stanley Royal Caribbean price target report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.50.

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About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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