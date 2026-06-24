Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock worth $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after purchasing an additional 920,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,758,000 after purchasing an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $310.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $277.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $232.10 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, including higher forecasts for Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing expectations for continued profit growth. Article Title

Zacks Research raised near-term earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, including higher forecasts for Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, reinforcing expectations for continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Broader cruise-sector optimism has been supported by falling oil prices and hopes for lower geopolitical risk, which can improve margins for cruise operators like Royal Caribbean. Article Title

Broader cruise-sector optimism has been supported by falling oil prices and hopes for lower geopolitical risk, which can improve margins for cruise operators like Royal Caribbean. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Caribbean’s latest quarter has been described as its “best quarter ever,” but investors are still weighing whether the stock’s strong operating performance is already reflected in the valuation. Article Title

Royal Caribbean’s latest quarter has been described as its “best quarter ever,” but investors are still weighing whether the stock’s strong operating performance is already reflected in the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Carnival’s earnings miss and revenue weakness are pressuring peer sentiment, but Royal Caribbean is outperforming comparatively, suggesting investors see it as the stronger cruise name right now. Article Title

Carnival’s earnings miss and revenue weakness are pressuring peer sentiment, but Royal Caribbean is outperforming comparatively, suggesting investors see it as the stronger cruise name right now. Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage continues to flag valuation and risk concerns after the stock’s strong rally, which could limit further upside if earnings growth slows. Article Title

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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