Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stock Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 198 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,375 shares of the company's stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 75.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RCL traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.42. 1,149,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,368. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $232.10 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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