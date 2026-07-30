Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,852 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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