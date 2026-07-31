Royal Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 62,997 Sony Corporation $SONY

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sony by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,992,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sony by 10.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,005 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 71.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 156,464 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Trading Down 2.0%

SONY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.86 earnings per share. Sony's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sony

In related news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,938.62. This represents a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $776,292.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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