Royal Fund Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,325 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $221.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,774,193.38. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

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