Royal Fund Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming earnings to show continued growth, with favorable earnings and revenue trends cited as potential catalysts for a beat. The outlook is supported by resilient healthcare demand and the company’s latest reported quarter, when CVS exceeded consensus EPS and revenue estimates. Positive Sentiment: CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Pet Medications Now Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy has begun offering common prescription medications for dogs and cats at approximately 9,000 locations, expanding its retail healthcare offering and creating a potential incremental source of pharmacy traffic and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Health100 Earns Industry Accreditation

Health100, a CVS subsidiary, earned DirectTrust accreditation under the CARIN Code of Conduct for consumer-facing applications. The recognition may strengthen confidence in the Health100 app’s data privacy and security, although the near-term financial effect is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. X and WFA Settle Litigation

X and the World Federation of Advertisers settled litigation related to an alleged advertiser boycott. CVS was previously identified among companies accused by X, but the settlement appears unlikely to have a material direct effect on CVS’s operations or earnings. Negative Sentiment: Potentially ending Medicare Part D subsidies for 2027 is the most significant near-term concern. Investors may be reassessing CVS’s Medicare exposure, even as the company continues to benefit from expectations for earnings growth and recent operating momentum. Potential Medicare Part D Subsidy Changes

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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