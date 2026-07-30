Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE D opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: New gas-fired generation could support future growth. Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Dominion Energy to build new gas fired power plant at Mt. Storm

Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Positive Sentiment: Dominion maintained its dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Power-demand growth remains a key catalyst, but second-quarter results are still ahead. Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Negative Sentiment: The proposed NextEra Energy combination faces additional scrutiny. New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Dominion merger review draws new scrutiny

New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition could complicate data-center-related expansion. Fairfax County residents challenged Dominion’s proposal tied to growing data-center demand, highlighting potential permitting, reliability and cost concerns. Resistance could slow load-growth projects or increase regulatory and infrastructure costs. Residents grill Dominion Energy over Fairfax County data center proposal

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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