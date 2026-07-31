Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,295 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,295 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.05.

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Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

Revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.50 billion, while non-GAAP earnings reached $3.61 per share, beating consensus estimates. Growth was broad across automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure and mobile markets. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook supports the bullish case. Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. NXP Semiconductor: A Solid Q2, And Improved Q3 Guidance Reiterates The Bull Case

Management’s revenue guidance of approximately $3.75 billion at the midpoint was above analyst expectations. The company also indicated that software-defined vehicles, physical AI, data centers and expanding design-win pipelines could provide additional growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive. Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Morgan Stanley Raises NXP Price Target

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $338 and maintained an overweight rating, while Needham reaffirmed a buy rating with a $300 target. Analysts also pointed to NXP’s dividend, institutional support and potential exposure to “physical AI.” Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed. TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Analyst Price Target Updates

TD Cowen cut its target to $290 while retaining a buy rating, and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $280 with an equal-weight rating. The revisions suggest analysts see upside but are calibrating expectations after recent weakness. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain cautious about automotive demand and valuation. Although NXP highlighted improving design wins and AI-related opportunities, analysts are still waiting for a clearer automotive recovery. Some coverage also argues the stock is near fair value on cash-flow measures, while industry cost pressures remain a risk. NXP Reveals Emerging Physical AI Pipeline

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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