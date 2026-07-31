Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 23,994 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,994 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company's stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Key Xcel Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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