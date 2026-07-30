Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of GS stock opened at $979.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,051.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $953.58. The company has a market capitalization of $289.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Goldman Sachs Launches Retail Private Markets Fund

Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors, potentially expanding Goldman’s asset-management distribution and fee opportunities. CEO David Solomon’s support for the revised Crypto Clarity Act may also improve the firm’s positioning in digital-asset regulation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Goldman Sachs, Houlihan Lokey Lead H1 2026 M&A Adviser Rankings

Goldman ranked among the leading global M&A advisers in the first half of 2026, advising on transactions valued at $597.4 billion. Strong deal activity supports potential investment-banking revenue, although it does not directly change near-term earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Goldman-backed Attovia Therapeutics is seeking up to $212.5 million in a U.S. IPO, highlighting the firm’s involvement in capital raising and potential future underwriting or advisory revenue. Goldman-Backed Biotech Attovia Seeks $212.5 Million IPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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