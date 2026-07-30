Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 9,388 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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