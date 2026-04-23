Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 4.1% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Royalty Pharma worth $28,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 318,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RPRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 245,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%.The business had revenue of $621.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.97 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's payout ratio is 69.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,914 shares of company stock worth $16,879,974. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Royalty Pharma from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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