Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 34,077 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 367.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,191 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 274,960 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 64,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $3,476,258.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 427,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $630.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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