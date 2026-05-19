RTX Corporation $RTX Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,569 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of RTX worth $357,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,174,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,642,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,278,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RTX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about RTX

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RTX Trading Up 2.8%

RTX stock opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $236.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $191.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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