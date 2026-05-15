RTX Corporation $RTX is Conning Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conning Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 63,592 shares of company stock worth $13,023,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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