RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,917 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,078,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $176.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $126.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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