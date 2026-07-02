RTX Corporation $RTX Stock Holdings Decreased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $42,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Trending Headlines about RTX

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RTX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.47. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.96 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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