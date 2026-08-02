Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Rubrik by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $691,119.30. The trade was a 56.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $284,458.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 277,821 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,371 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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