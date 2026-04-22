Ruffer LLP Acquires 20,121 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,210 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CALM opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.32. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $666.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cal-Maine Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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