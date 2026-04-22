Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 42,166 Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,166 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.10% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $112,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 506,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $44,851,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 123.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 365,663 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.Teleflex's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Bank of America raised Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.50.

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Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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