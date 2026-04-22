Ruffer LLP Acquires Shares of 85,914 Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,914 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.17% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 110.3% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 67.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 122.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts: Sign Up

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of -0.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $81.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 36.70%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STNG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STNG

Scorpio Tankers News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Scorpio Tankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gross proceeds of $300 million from agreements to sell six 2014-built product tankers, improving cash on hand and financial flexibility; proceeds could be used for reinvestment in younger/eco-efficient tonnage, debt reduction or shareholder returns. Six Vessel Sale Announcement

Gross proceeds of $300 million from agreements to sell six 2014-built product tankers, improving cash on hand and financial flexibility; proceeds could be used for reinvestment in younger/eco-efficient tonnage, debt reduction or shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company frames the transactions as fleet optimization/renewal — selling older MR and LR2 vessels (2014 vintage) can raise overall fleet quality and potentially drive higher time-charter earnings per ship if replacement or redeployment focuses on higher-yield capacity. TradeWinds Coverage

The company frames the transactions as fleet optimization/renewal — selling older MR and LR2 vessels (2014 vintage) can raise overall fleet quality and potentially drive higher time-charter earnings per ship if replacement or redeployment focuses on higher-yield capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Scorpio scheduled its Q1 2026 results and conference call for Tuesday, May 5 (9:00 AM EDT). The print and management commentary will be the near-term catalyst for the stock as investors look for guidance on fleet deployment, use of sale proceeds, and Q2 market outlook. Q1 Results & Conference Call

Scorpio scheduled its Q1 2026 results and conference call for Tuesday, May 5 (9:00 AM EDT). The print and management commentary will be the near-term catalyst for the stock as investors look for guidance on fleet deployment, use of sale proceeds, and Q2 market outlook. Negative Sentiment: Removing six vessels from the fleet may reduce revenue days and spot exposure in the near term; depending on pricing and book values, the disposals could produce accounting gains or losses that affect EPS volatility for the quarter. Investors worried about near-term drop in utilization or revenue may be selling into the headline. Investing.com Coverage

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Scorpio Tankers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Scorpio Tankers wasn't on the list.

While Scorpio Tankers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here