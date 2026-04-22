Ruffer LLP Buys 41,556 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,713 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JHG opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Janus Henderson Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,332.96. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 118,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,941.53. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650. Insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

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