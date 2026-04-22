Ruffer LLP Buys New Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,430 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $30,913,000. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Ruffer LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 193.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $408,592,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UNP opened at $251.56 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $206.63 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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