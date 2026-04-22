Ruffer LLP Has $3.50 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,752 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 318,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company's stock.

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Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RPRX opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 32.38%.The firm had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,974. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

Further Reading

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