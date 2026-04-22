Ruffer LLP Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 173,212 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $147.44 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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