Ruffer LLP Invests $3.06 Million in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.31% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,565 shares of the company's stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 357,856 shares of the company's stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,104 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 13.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,432 shares of the company's stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Jason J. N. Potter acquired 286,097 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,972.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 574,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,759.40. This trade represents a 99.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carey F. Jaros acquired 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,173.16. This represents a 110.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 899,905 shares of company stock worth $5,396,307 and have sold 89,493 shares worth $524,431. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $775.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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