Ruffer LLP Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,305 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Ruffer LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ruffer LLP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

More Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $170.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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