Ruffer LLP Takes $3.56 Million Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.18% of United Parks & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 458.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 2,455.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:PRKS opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

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