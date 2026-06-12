Ruggiero Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ruggiero Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Ruggiero Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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