Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,197 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,475,403,000 after purchasing an additional 530,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,253,224,000 after purchasing an additional 399,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Visa deepens blockchain push with Tempo validator node launch

Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neat and Visa Partner to Modernize Card Insurance and Assistance in Europe

Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026

Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target for Visa from $450 to $400 while retaining a buy rating — a reduction that narrows implied upside and may signal slightly more conservative near‑term growth assumptions from a major analyst. Benzinga

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

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Visa Stock Up 0.6%

V opened at $311.35 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.78. The stock has a market cap of $565.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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