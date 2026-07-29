Rush Island Management LP Sells 253,400 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

Rush Island Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 253,400 shares during the quarter. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 1.1% of Rush Island Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP owned about 0.91% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marilyn G. Spiegel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $289,575.10. This represents a 19.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rehan Jaffer bought 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,926,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,709,000. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,173,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.06. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 52.76%.The business had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

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