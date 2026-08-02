Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for about 5.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rush Street Interactive worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $26.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.33%.The company had revenue of $393.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research set a $35.00 price objective on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Key Stories Impacting Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,473,798.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 374,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,673,663.56. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $725,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 652,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,574,144.78. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,708,993 shares of company stock valued at $69,135,460. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here