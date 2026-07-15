RWWM Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) $DJCO

RWWM Inc. cut its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) comprises about 12.7% of RWWM Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 26.13% of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) worth $173,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company's stock.

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Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Performance

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $570.68 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $529.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daily Journal Corp. has a 1 year low of $348.63 and a 1 year high of $674.75.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($25.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DJCO

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corporation NASDAQ: DJCO is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

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