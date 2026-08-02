Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of Ryan Specialty worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,322.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $61.85.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $916.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Ryan Specialty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $916.6 million, exceeding the $873.9 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share also surpassed estimates of approximately $0.60–$0.61 and increased from $0.66 a year earlier. Ryan Specialty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 7.2% year over year to $916.6 million, exceeding the $873.9 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share also surpassed estimates of approximately $0.60–$0.61 and increased from $0.66 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management guided 2026 organic revenue growth toward the higher end of its mid-single-digit range, reinforcing expectations for continued expansion. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $48 to $54 and upgraded or maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Ryan Specialty 2026 Guidance

Management guided 2026 organic revenue growth toward the higher end of its mid-single-digit range, reinforcing expectations for continued expansion. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $48 to $54 and upgraded or maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling increased confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Ryan Specialty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, equivalent to $0.52 annually and an approximately 1.1% yield. The payout adds shareholder returns, although the dividend is not the primary earnings catalyst.

Ryan Specialty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, equivalent to $0.52 annually and an approximately 1.1% yield. The payout adds shareholder returns, although the dividend is not the primary earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat prompted broader analyst estimate increases and helped drive a sharp post-results advance in the stock. However, shares trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 57, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or profitability.

The earnings beat prompted broader analyst estimate increases and helped drive a sharp post-results advance in the stock. However, shares trade at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported P/E ratio above 57, leaving the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or profitability. Negative Sentiment: Organic revenue growth moderated to 6.7% from 7.1% a year earlier, while management expects the 2026 adjusted EBITDAC margin to decline by 50–100 basis points. Reports also noted that the excess-and-surplus insurance market is slowing, creating a risk to future growth and margins. Ryan Specialty Q2 Revenue and E&S Market

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $263,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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