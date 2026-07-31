Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752,264 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.10% of Ryanair worth $332,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,617 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 977,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,949,246 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $228,266,000 after purchasing an additional 385,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryanair news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 12,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $326,737.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,304 shares in the company, valued at $632,147.04. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,021. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997 over the last 90 days.

Ryanair Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.18). Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ryanair's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ryanair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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