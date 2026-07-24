Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,628 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,492 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Ryder System worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,937,000 after purchasing an additional 539,854 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Ryder System by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $186,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Get Ryder System alerts: Sign Up

Ryder System Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of R stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.67 and a twelve month high of $284.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Zacks Research cut shares of Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Ryder Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Listen to Conference Call

Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, suggesting management remains confident in the rest of the year after the strong quarter. Ryder System Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Strong Q2

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryder System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryder System wasn't on the list.

While Ryder System currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here