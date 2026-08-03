Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 205.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.7% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RHP opened at $133.76 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.82 and a 52-week high of $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is 126.65%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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