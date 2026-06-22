S Harris Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

S Harris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,696 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of S Harris Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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