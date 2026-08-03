S&A Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Welltower Inc. $WELL

S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $235.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average of $210.95. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $255.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.360-6.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 155.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welltower from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Welltower from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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