Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Hyperliquid Strategies Inc $PURR

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,964 shares of the company's stock after selling 228,701 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Hyperliquid Strategies worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hyperliquid Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PURR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Hyperliquid Strategies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $9.75 price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyperliquid Strategies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PURR

Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PURR stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $915.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.26.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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