Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.12 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,403 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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