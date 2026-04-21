SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 48,347 Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

SageGuard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,347 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 1.3% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $322,518,000 after acquiring an additional 252,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046,791 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $145,953,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $131,715,000 after buying an additional 264,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,254,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Steel Dynamics

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.11.

Read Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $209.35 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $211.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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