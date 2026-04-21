SageGuard Financial Group LLC Invests $13.86 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,652 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $13,858,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $580.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $635.88 and its 200-day moving average is $552.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $645.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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