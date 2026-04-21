SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company's stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company's stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $262.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.54 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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