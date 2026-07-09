Sageworth Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,907 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. GE Vernova’s Power Surge Turns the Grid Into an AI Trade

GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher.

The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting GE Vernova may still be undervalued reflects optimism that AI-driven power demand and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 could support further upside. Is GE Vernova (GEV) Undervalued Following AI Demand And Russell Top 50 Inclusion?

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,075.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,039.86 and a 200-day moving average of $891.01. The company has a market cap of $288.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.00 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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