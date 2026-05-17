Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $297.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $798.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $299.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

JPMorganChase declared dividends on its Series II, OO and PP preferred stock, signaling continued capital return and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. JPMorgan's bet on early-stage companies pays off in leading global tech investment banking

Reuters reported that JPMorgan’s long-running push into early-stage tech banking is paying off, with the firm now leading global technology investment banking and winning business from startup clients early in their growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Chase continued expanding its branch network, opening 18 new branches in May as part of a multibillion-dollar expansion, which supports deposit gathering and retail growth over time. Chase Opens 18 Branches in May Amid Multibillion-Dollar Expansion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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