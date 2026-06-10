Salesforce Inc. $CRM Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,479 shares of the CRM provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average is $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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